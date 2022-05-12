Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross, a Republican, is seeking a third term.
Ross announced his reelection campaign in a news release Wednesday. The auditor oversees elections, accounts payable, licensing, records and payroll for the county.
"I am proud of my eight years as auditor and am asking voters to allow me to serve another term,” he said in the release.
He said he is especially proud of the elections department that recently recounted a 40,000-vote, countywide race by hand and found a net change of only one vote. That was the race for county commissioner in 2021.
Ross previously served four terms as a state representative in Washington’s 14th District. He also previously served as mayor and city council member in his hometown of Naches.
All elected Yakima County offices will appear on the ballot in 2022. Auditor is a partisan office with a four-year term.
Candidate filing week is May 16-20.
