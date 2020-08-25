Yakima County’s unemployment rate remained in the double digits for the fourth straight month in July.
The county had a 12.6% unemployment rate, more than double the 5.5% rate from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the state Employment Security Department. Coronavirus stay-at-home orders began to take effect in mid-March, and Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state's four-step reopening plan. While numbers have improved in August, the county had the highest case numbers per capita on the West Coast earlier this summer.
July’s unemployment rate is the highest for the month since Employment Security started keeping comparable electronic records in 1990. The county has not seen a rate that high for July since 1992 and 1993, when rates were 12.3% and 12.2%, respectively.
It is an improvement from April's 14.3% unemployment rate.
Two industry sectors saw modest year-over-year job growth. Retail trade reported 200 more jobs year over year, a surprise considering the industry’s struggles over recent years. Manufacturing, namely on the strength of food processors, reported 100 more jobs.
Leisure and hospitality, which has been impacted by reduced travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, continued to see a drastic drop in jobs. In July, the sector had 6,600 jobs, a drop of 1,900 jobs, or 22.4%, from July 2019.