Yakima County soon could become home to anywhere from 50 to 100 Ukrainians seeking refuge from their war-torn country, said Paul Garcia, a former U.S. Special Forces commander helping with the effort.
Preparing for such an event, Yakima County commissioners on Tuesday approved using a $250,000 resettlement grant from the state Department of Commerce to help when they arrive.
“I feel good about it because we need to do these kinds of things for everybody,” Commissioner Ron Anderson said in a phone interview. “What’s going on in Ukraine with Russia is horrible. I don’t know how the United States has let this go on for so long without clamping down. It’s just unacceptable.”
Garcia of Yakima said Commissioner Amanda McKinney and Gov. Jay Inslee worked tirelessly to get the grant to Yakima in preparation for their arrival.
“They recognize that people are coming,” he said. “It’s very difficult to project and bring people into the U.S. in a planned way. There are so many people that are arriving.”
The grant can be used for rent, housing needs, transportation, employment, health care, school supplies, computers, food, clothing and other essential needs.
Garcia said many of the Ukrainian refugees have been traumatized by war and will need support.
“They’re going to require more support than a family that was able to get out and maybe didn’t experience the trauma of war,” he said.
Garcia said he’s been working with Roger A. Gavriluk, retired commander of the Yakima Training Center and director of the nonprofit Operation Shoulder to Shoulder, which aims to help refugees from war-torn countries.
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray’s office helped guide efforts to establish Operation Shoulder to Shoulder, which now employs mental health professionals, English as a second language teachers and housing specialists.
Garcia said the nonprofit was inundated with inquiries from Ukrainians after a story published in December about a family he helped evacuate from Kabul after U.S. forces pulled out of Afghanistan last year.
There are about 100 Afghanistan people — skilled pilots, journalists and college professors — currently seeking refuge in Yakima County, Garcia said.
“I think they’ll do very well here,” Garcia said.
