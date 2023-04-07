Yakima County is allocating an additional $1.3 million to its rental assistance program.

The program will still end as scheduled, but after the county’s Department of Human Services was able to keep costs low, it came up with an additional $1.3 million it could put toward rental and utility assistance.

“These funds were initially awarded towards our own Department’s administrative costs, but my team is committed to keeping our costs low and limiting excessive spending in government administration,” the county's Human Services Director Esther Magasis said in an email. “We voluntarily forfeited it and moved those dollars into the rent assistance budget instead, so that it could go to households needing rent assistance.”

County commissioners voted Tuesday to reallocate that money from administrative costs to rent and utility payments for community members.

Magasis estimated the additional funds could serve around 260 additional households, based on assistance distributed to each household so far.

The additional funds do not change Yakima County’s plans to wrap up applications this month. The last chance to apply for the program will be at an April 19 rent fair in Sunnyside. Online applications ended at the end of March.

“We included this additional money in our projections, and are currently still on track with our existing plans,” Magasis said in an email.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

RFA/Latino Community and Lower Valley Reporter

Heyo, I’m Jasper. Nice to meet you. I cover a wide variety of news, but I try to focus on the Latino community and the Lower Yakima Valley. I want to sharestories and perspectives from the Yakima Valley. I’m interested in economics, labor, geography and the environment, but the most important issues will always be the ones the community cares about. If you have something worth saying, I’ll listen and try to write it down.  I’m a gosei from Northeast Los Angeles and I got my start as a student journalist and editor covering sports in the Bay Area. I’m a massive soccer fan and I still love to play. I also love water in all its forms, the word copacetic and trying new things. I want to read more, and I like to cook, but I’m not great at either. Have fun out there! 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment