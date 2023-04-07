Yakima County is allocating an additional $1.3 million to its rental assistance program.
The program will still end as scheduled, but after the county’s Department of Human Services was able to keep costs low, it came up with an additional $1.3 million it could put toward rental and utility assistance.
“These funds were initially awarded towards our own Department’s administrative costs, but my team is committed to keeping our costs low and limiting excessive spending in government administration,” the county's Human Services Director Esther Magasis said in an email. “We voluntarily forfeited it and moved those dollars into the rent assistance budget instead, so that it could go to households needing rent assistance.”
County commissioners voted Tuesday to reallocate that money from administrative costs to rent and utility payments for community members.
Magasis estimated the additional funds could serve around 260 additional households, based on assistance distributed to each household so far.
The additional funds do not change Yakima County’s plans to wrap up applications this month. The last chance to apply for the program will be at an April 19 rent fair in Sunnyside. Online applications ended at the end of March.
“We included this additional money in our projections, and are currently still on track with our existing plans,” Magasis said in an email.
