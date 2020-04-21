Yakima County ranked fifth among roughly 180 metropolitan areas nationwide for short-term spikes in particle air pollution last year, an American Lung Association report released Tuesday said.
In the 2019 report, Yakima County ranked sixth.
The spikes in pollution are primarily linked to wildfire smoke, while wintertime wood-smoke contributed, according to the association.
High levels of PM2.5 pollution on specific days earned Yakima County a failing score for spikes in pollution and fifth place nationwide for daily spikes in the 2020 State of the Air report.
While the county received a “pass” grade for annual particle pollution, its rank climbed from 38th across the U.S. to 27th – showing that the pollution worsened.
The report found that Yakima County had nearly 18 days in which the air quality was considered unhealthy for all community members, compared to fewer than 15 the year prior and five days the year before that.
PM2.5 is the most damaging air pollutant to human health and consists of tiny particles created from fires and dust. They can lodge deep in lungs and bloodstreams.
Even single days of high PM2.5 pollution can cause fatalities, according to the American Lung Association.
Countywide, over 22,000 adults and children live with asthma, while at least 135 community members have lung cancer, according to the association.
On days with higher air pollution, it is recommended that children, whose lungs have not fully developed, and those with respiratory problems remain indoors.
Local air quality on a given day can be found online at https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/enviwa/.