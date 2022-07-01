The Yakima City Council will take another look at the makeup of the committee that reviews, interviews and recommends applicants for city boards and commissions, the council decided at a study session Tuesday.
Earlier this year, the council decided that the council members serving on the Council Nominating Committee — Matt Brown, Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens — would each serve a two-year term in the position.
Previously, the council used a rotating process to staff the committee, with council members rotating quarterly.
Deputy Mayor Soneya Lund raised the idea of returning to a rotating process so all council members could contribute.
“I was on the nominating committee several times the last few years, and it was actually kind of a fun process. It was exciting, and I felt a little more buy-in in the positions on the committees,” she said Tuesday. “I think it's 100% all of our responsibility, and I think it should rotate.”
Council member Holly Cousens said she has been on council to experience both options.
“When we had rotating members on the committee, the clerk had a really hard time getting them first to come to those nominating committee meetings,” Cousens said.
Cousens said it is the responsibility of the full council to appoint someone to a commission, and all council members have access to interview materials for each applicant.
Council member Patricia Byers agreed, saying the rotating process was more of a burden on city staff.
“They were constantly having to reschedule meetings because people either couldn't make the meeting or wouldn't show up at the meeting and they couldn't get it done there,” she said.
Byers, who serves on the committee currently, said the committee has done its due diligence in making recommendations over the past several months. She asked that the process stay the way it is, with a group serving for two years.
“I think it's worked well, and I have, honestly, a problem with changing our minds yet again,” Byers said. “We can't seem to make up our minds. It's embarrassing.”
The appointment process has received more attention in recent months as the committee twice recommended a controversial former city and school board candidate, Kenton Gartrell, for city boards. The full council rejected his appointment.
The council decided to discuss at a future meeting what a rotating committee would look like, with Mayor Janice Deccio, Lund, and council members Danny Herrera and Eliana Macias voting in favor and Brown, Byers and Cousens voting against.
