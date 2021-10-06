The city of Yakima will pursue a grant that could fund alternative energy projects at the Yakima Air Terminal, City Council members decided Tuesday.
The council approved a resolution that allows the city to submit an application for a $500,000 grant under the federal “Build Back Better” program.
The program from the federal Economic Development Administration is meant to support economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It awards funds in two phases, first to 50-60 regional coalitions to develop a project idea and then to 20-30 of those coalitions to implement the projects.
Yakima is proposing an “alternative energy airport of the future” at Yakima Air Terminal and McAllister Field that would achieve sustainability and decarbonization of aircraft and ground support vehicles, according to the resolution.
The project follows a 2020 electricity study by the Washington State Department of Transportation that identified Yakima Air Terminal as an electric aircraft beta test site, said Bob Stowe, who works at an economic development firm and is helping city staff prepare the application.
If Yakima is selected for the first phase, the grant money will be used in part to determine if there is sufficient power available at the airport or if alternative energy sources will need to be built, Stowe said.
The EDA is expected to select one or two grant recipients in Washington, he said.
If selected, Yakima will be invited to apply for an award of up to $100 million in the second phase to implement the project. A 20% funding match is required if the city gets the second phase award, Stowe said.
The grant is meant for local coalitions. Stowe said a number of groups have committed to being coalition members or partners, including the Yakima County Development Association, Central Washington University, WSDOT's Aviation Division and Perry Technical Institute.
Other items
The council approved the Anderson Park annexation, which includes about 34.7 acres of land near Occidental and Ahtanum Roads and South 59th Avenue. The annexation is contingent on the final approval of the Yakima County Boundary Review Board.
Also at the meeting, the council accepted a $1.2 million grant from the Department of Ecology for environmental remediation of the former Tiger Oil site on North First Street.
Budget study sessions
The City Council will have study sessions on Thursday, Tuesday and Oct. 14 to review the proposed 2022 budget. The meetings will be held remotely using Zoom.
The sessions will be broadcast live on the Yakima Public Affairs Channel and Charter Spectrum Channel 194. They will also be streamed live on the city’s website.
The proposed budget is available on the city’s website. People can visit www.yakimawa.gov/council/public-comment to register a public comment.
