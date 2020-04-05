The Yakima City Council is scheduled to discuss its city manager contract and the city’s coronavirus emergency declaration when it meets Tuesday.
Most council members will attend the meeting by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic, a city news release said. On March 24, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee approved a directive that allows telephonic meetings and suspends part of the state’s Open Public Meetings Act language.
The governor’s proclamation said governing bodies may only address “necessary and routine matters” as defined in state law, or matters necessary to address the COVID-19 outbreak, for the 30 days the proclamation is active.
City Hall is closed to the public, so members of the public won’t be able to attend the Tuesday meeting in person. The general public comment period will be suspended, in keeping with the governor’s order, said Yakima City Spokesman Randy Beehler.
Members of the public can watch the meeting virtually, via the city’s YPAC channel 194 or the livestream on the city’s website, www.yakimawa.gov.
The agenda calls for a public hearing on a Yakima Housing Authority proposal to vacate part of an alley west of North Sixth Avenue. People can submit comments on that hearing by emailing the city of Yakima before 5 p.m. on Monday. People also can call in on that 6 p.m. public hearing only at 509-575-6001.
Comments on other matters can still be sent to council members, Beehler added.
“Community members are now and always encouraged to provide input to council members on a meeting agenda or any other subject by emailing, calling or postal mail,” he said Friday, adding that council member contact information is available on the city’s website.
One order of business for Tuesday’s meeting is extending the city’s declaration of emergency, ratified March 13 by the City Council, through May 6 to reflect a statewide extension to the stay-at-home order through May 4.
Another item is a council discussion of whether to contract with Interim City Manager Alex Meyerhoff for a permanent position.
Meyerhoff started with the city on Nov. 8. He was issued a temporary interim contract, set to expire in early May.
At a March 17 council meeting, the council unanimously decided to add a discussion about offering Meyerhoff a permanent position to its next council meeting.
Beehler said the council would have to act by April 21 to extend or solidify a permanent contract with Meyerhoff before his existing contract expires, hence, the timing amid the coronavirus pandemic.