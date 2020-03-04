The Yakima City Council opted on Tuesday to hold off deciding what to do with new state funding for affordable housing improvements.
In November, the Yakima City Council asked city staff to look into whether incoming funds from House Bill 1406 could be used for temporary housing, motel vouchers, rental assistance, and rehabilitation of units.
The bill’s language permits cities like Yakima to use the funding to acquire, rehabilitate and construct affordable housing, offer supportive housing, and provide rental assistance to tenants.
On Tuesday, Senior Assistant City Attorney Sara Watkins said a strict interpretation of the bill’s language meant people eligible for the new affordable units or rental assistance would have to be making less than 60% of the median income in Yakima — or about $25,000 a year.
Initially, estimates anticipated about $140,000 in annual revenue for Yakima through the bill. Assistant City Attorney Sara Watkins said that hitting that estimate wasn’t likely, as the city has only received about $14,000 as of the end of February.
Watkins asked if the council had any ideas for how to spend the money. Councilman Brad Hill asked whether the council had to use the revenue by a certain time. Watkins said the money could accumulate until the council was ready to use it.
The council unanimously agreed to hold off on making an immediate decision, voting instead to bring up the city’s options at an upcoming meeting with Berk Consulting. Councilmembers Jason White and Holly Cousens were absent.
A memo from interim City Manager Alex Meyerhoff noted the bill is new, without precedents for how the funding can be used.
The memo noted the bill’s language seemed to indicate the funding could not be used for temporary housing, such as on homeless shelters or encampments. It might allow for construction of transitional housing, though the bill’s intent seemed to target longer-term housing, Meyerhoff said.
Motel vouchers likely wouldn’t be covered by funding, as motel residents generally aren’t considered tenants. The bill’s allowed rental assistance likely would benefit existing tenants experiencing a break in employment or an unforeseen event like a medical emergency or accident.
The city memo noted that possible partners for any affordable housing plan included Habitat for Humanity, Yakima Housing Authority and Catholic Charities.