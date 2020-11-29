The Yakima City Council is scheduled adopt next year’s budget and will consider writing a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee about new COVID-19 business restrictions when it meets on Tuesday.
The Yakima Valley Conference of Government’s “Open Yakima” committee suggested writing a letter to the governor in light of new business restrictions imposed earlier this month by the state in response to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations statewide.
The council’s agenda materials include a letter from Yakima County commissioners to the governor requesting more local control in managing the pandemic.
The council also has an alternative draft letter from Mayor Patricia Byers to Inslee to review. It says the city is concerned about the ongoing economic impact of COVID-19 restrictions on small business owners and employees. It says the city understands the medical reasoning that supports the new restrictions.
While a $70 million state aid package will be helpful, it is not enough, the draft letter says.
“We are concerned that the lack of ongoing financial support will leave Yakima (and the state) with a substantially diminished economy, high unemployment, more need for government services, and more misery for the employees and businesses that are trying to manage through this,” the draft says.
Budget
The council is scheduled to adopt the city’s 2021 budget following several work sessions and public hearings this fall. A COVID-19 update to the council said the city’s financial situation is stable, but it is continuing to see declines in revenue streams such as lodging tax revenue during the pandemic.
Sales tax remittances for 2020 show two “down” months in May and June followed by a return to revenue that exceeds prior levels through October. Property tax revenue is 102.5% of prior year through October, and utility revenues were even or ahead of the prior year through October, according to a memo from city staff to the council.
Lodging tax is projected to have a $716,000 deficit to budget through December, the memo said. A decline in revenue from hotels and motels is expected to continue into 2021.
The city’s gambling tax revenue, which is designated for public safety, is down $530,000 to prior year through October.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Council chambers. City Hall is closed to public access, but the meeting will be available to watch at Y-PAC, Charter Spectrum Channel 194, and online at at https://www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream/.
To provide written comments to the council for the meeting, email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov before 3 p.m. Tuesday. There will be no opportunity for verbal comment from the public during the meeting.