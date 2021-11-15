The city is proposing a long-term police and fire vehicle replacement plan in the budget, as well as an increase to the minimum reserve balance.
Tuesday’s hearing will be the second and final public hearing on the proposed budget. The council attended four budget study sessions in October, and recordings of the meetings are available on the city website.
The public hearing portion of the meeting begins at 6 p.m. The public can register to comment at www.yakimawa.gov/council/upcoming-hearings. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom.
Property tax
The public can also comment on a proposed 1% property tax increase.
At its Nov. 1 meeting, the council considered the increase, but it fell short of the required five supporting votes. The council directed city staff to change the language in the two property tax ordinances to reflect that the property tax rate is not increasing.
As home valuations increase, the collection rate will decrease. With the proposed 1% revenue increase, the collection rate will decrease from $2.53 per $1,000 to a projected $2.32 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. It is a decrease of $0.21 per $1,000.
The city is allowed a 1% increase annually without going to voters.
Garbage collection
The public can also comment on a possible increase to garbage collection rates.
The council voted on Nov. 1 to increase the refuse tax and direct the funds to the Clean City program, which supports cleanup efforts and enforcement of unlawful camping policies. The council is now considering passing the increase to refuse customers.
If the increase is passed to customers, users with a 32-gallon cart would pay an additional $1.30 a month, or $15.60 each year, Public Works Director Scott Schafer said in a council meeting. Users with a 96-gallon cart would pay an additional $1.50 a month, or $18 a year. Users with yard waste would pay an additional $1.15 a month, or $9.20 a year.
