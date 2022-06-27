The Yakima City Council will review its policy for issuing proclamations to recognize community members and events at a study session Tuesday.
Proclamations, which are often read at the start of regular council meetings, are used to highlight achievements of community members, nonprofit organizations, significant dates or events, and other issues related to the well-being of people in Yakima, according to the current guidelines.
Proclamations read at a City Council meeting June 7 included statements recognizing the Juneteenth holiday, LGBTQ Pride Month, the founding of the local National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution chapter, and "citizen and family diversity month," which “recognizes that family structure is important for both population and future economic progress.” The Yakima Valley Alliance requested the citizen and family diversity month proclamation, according to a public records request.
The statements are used exclusively for ceremonial purposes, according to the guidelines included in the meeting agenda packet, and don’t indicate an official city position on a topic.
The policy excludes proclamations for topics of political controversy, groups seeking political or commercial endorsement, religious topics or events, events contrary to city policies, and groups or organizations with no connection to Yakima.
The council will review the proclamation policy at the request of Deputy Mayor Soneya Lund, who on June 7 asked for discussion of the policy at a future meeting.
Also at Tuesday's study session, the council will discuss the city board and committee appointment process by the Council Nominating Committee and hear a report on development in downtown Yakima.
Register for public comment by visiting bit.ly/YHRcomment and filling out the comment request form. People can also email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St., with remote watch options available at the city website.
