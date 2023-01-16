The Yakima City Council will recognize Yakima Municipal Court employees retiring after decades of service and welcome the newest judicial appointee at a regular business meeting Tuesday.
Municipal court services manager Linda Hagert retires Jan. 31 after 32 years with the city.
She became a police officer in Yakima in 1990 and worked as a patrol officer and DARE officer until 1997, when she started in her current role and helped to implement the Yakima Municipal Court, according to the meeting agenda.
She’ll be recognized by the council Tuesday alongside Judge Susan Woodard, who retires Jan. 18, also after 32 years of service.
Woodard joined the city as an assistant prosecuting attorney in 1990. She was appointed a city prosecutor and served as the first municipal court commissioner in 1997, according to the agenda.
She was appointed a municipal court judge in 2001.
Hagart and Woodard are two of three court leaders retiring in 2023, which will bring significant personnel changes for the court. Presiding Judge Kelley Olwell, who will help recognize the outgoing leaders, is also expected to retire in 2023.
The court appointed records administrator Jodi Stephens to replace Hagert at the end of the month, and appointee Aryn Masters will replace Woodard.
Masters, who is a defense attorney in Yakima County Superior Court and has served as judge pro tem in Yakima, Selah and Yakima County District Court, will take her oath of office Tuesday before beginning her new role Wednesday.
City Manager Bob Harrison recommended Masters for the role, and her appointment was confirmed by the council in September. The appointment is valid until the next municipal election in November.
Also at the meeting Tuesday, the council will discuss an annexation study, consider a documentary series plan for the Yakima Police Department and review the process for proclamations.
The Yakima City Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St.
To comment at the meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
Remote watch options will be available at the city website.
