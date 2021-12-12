The Yakima City Council will recognize people experiencing homelessness and acknowledge outgoing council members at Tuesday’s meeting.
Mayor Patricia Byers is expected to sign a proclamation making Dec. 21 Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, according to the agenda.
The proclamation said 60 individuals experiencing homelessness in Yakima are known to have died this year. Winter poses a hardship to the 663 people experiencing homelessness in Yakima, the proclamation said.
“Whereas, in recognition of the special challenges and trauma the pandemic has presented to communities nationwide this year, citizens of Yakima are encouraged to promote compassion and generosity for all people, especially the poor and the homeless,” it said.
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services CEO Rhonda Hauff is expected to accept the proclamation, according to the agenda.
Outgoing council members
Outgoing council members will be recognized at the meeting, the agenda said.
Tuesday is the last regular business meeting for Jason White, Kay Funk and Brad Hill, whose terms expire at the end of December.
White hasn’t regularly participated in council meetings since June 2020. He is expected to collect $12,900 in stipends for the 2021 year, regardless of his attendance. Since he is leaving office, he won’t be affected by a new council attendance requirement approved by voters in November.
None of the exiting council members ran for reelection. The three will be replaced by Danny Herrera, Janice Deccio and Matt Brown in the new year.
Other items
The council will consider funding for a traffic safety education liaison.
If authorized by council, the Washington Traffic Safety Commission could provide $3,000 to the Yakima Police Department to assist in funding the position. The liaison would promote statewide Target Zero priorities such as seatbelt-wearing, reducing driving under the influence and reducing phone use on the road.
To register for public comment, Yakima residents can visit www.yakimawa.gov/council/public-comment, call 509-575-6050 or email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov.
