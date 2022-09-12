The city is looking at solutions for a pedestrian safety issue raised by residents of a veteran housing complex on South 16th Avenue in Yakima.
Residents of Chuck Austin Place, a housing development at 1630 S. 16th Ave. that serves formerly homeless veterans, routinely walk to and from a convenience store at the intersection of 16th and Washington avenues, Public Works staff said in a memo to the City Council.
There are segments of sidewalk missing on the west side of the street, forcing individuals to cross South 16th Avenue at unmarked areas and cross back over using a signal at Washington Avenue, the memo said.
Public Works Director Scott Schafer and City Engineer Bill Preston proposed two solutions for the problem along one of the highest traffic volume corridors in the city: new sidewalks and ADA ramps on the west side of the street or a pedestrian crosswalk near the housing facility.
The new sidewalk and ADA ramps for the 863-foot area would cost about $118,460, according to the memo.
Officials said the city could approach nearby Perry Tech to see if the school would dedicate the needed right-of-way or share the cost of the installation. The right-of-way acquisition is $67,560 of the total cost, and the missing sidewalk is adjacent to the school’s property, according to the memo.
The city could also install a pedestrian-activated crosswalk system that would activate a beacon to alert motorists. The estimated cost ranges from $75,000 to $150,000, the memo said. This option has been added to the city’s five-year capital plan to be eligible for potential grant funding.
The Yakima City Council will evaluate the options at a study session Tuesday.
Traffic volume along South 16th Avenue exceeds 15,000 average daily traffic units, the memo said.
More at the meeting
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray will attend Tuesday’s meeting to discuss other traffic safety concerns in the community.
In a community letter Tuesday, he said Yakima had 12 traffic fatalities as of Aug. 1.
“That is the highest in Yakima history and we have a quarter of the year left,” Murray said in the letter.
The city’s Traffic Unit was recently down to one detective, but Murray said a second has been added with a third detective returning from long-term leave soon.
“As we continue to rebuild our staffing levels, you can expect to see more traffic enforcement,” Murray said in the letter. “We do not relish writing citations and more often than not issue warnings, but the culture of ‘anything goes on Yakima streets’ must change.”
Also at the meeting, the council will hear an update from the Yakima County Development Association on economic development programs.
People can comment during the meeting by visiting bit.ly/YHRcomment and filling out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St., with remote watch options available at the city website.
