The Yakima City Council will spend more time discussing a regional crime resource center before responding to a proposal from the Yakima Valley Council of Governments.
YVCOG Executive Director Chris Wickenhagen, Vice Chair John Hodkinson and Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce CEO Verlynn Best encouraged the council during public comment Tuesday to hold off on making a decision until hearing more about the program, which would hire two public safety analysts and purchase technology to analyze firearm evidence.
“We know that this is a huge benefit for our region,” Wickenhagen said.
Best said the chamber’s board supports the crime resource center. The region is better off if agencies work together, she said during public comment.
“Businesses will never thrive if people don’t feel safe to shop, play and eat,” Best said. “People who live in the city understand that crime does not stay within the city limits. Doing the same thing is only the definition of insanity. We need to try something new.”
Hodkinson said he wanted YVCOG to meet with the council for a discussion about the program and potential areas of compromise.
Police Chief Matt Murray said during the meeting that he supports collaboration throughout the Valley and the ballistics technology that local jurisdictions would have access to under the program. The technology, called NIBIN, helps law enforcement compare ballistics and firearm evidence across jurisdictions and is something he used at the Denver Police Department, he said.
“I’m extremely familiar with it, what it does, how it can be used and I absolutely am a supporter and I think the machine in particular would be a really good item for the county to have,” Murray said.
He said his primary concern was the cost of analysts the city of Yakima would be responsible for under the program. He said the city has already made a significant investment of about $320,000 a year for technology and two additional analysts, meaning there are three total working for the city department.
“We don’t really need to pay for analysts that are going to be working in other parts of the county even if some of the work they do is shared with us,” Murray said. “I don’t know why we would pay for that service unless there could be a better explanation of what exactly they’re doing for the Yakima taxpayer that our people aren’t doing.”
YVCOG’s proposal would cost the city of Yakima $130,000 to $170,000 per year for the next six years.
Councilmember Patricia Byers said the council should have time to discuss the proposal and consider Murray’s input.
“There’s a lot of things to consider in this,” Byers said. “I don’t think we need to act on it as quickly, I think we need to spend some time talking and listening and working together.”
The city will have to decide whether to participate or not ahead of YVCOG’s April 29 deadline. The council plans to have a study session on the issue.
