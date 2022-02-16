The Yakima City Council wants to keep talking about the scope and mission of a new climate change and sustainability committee.
The council first moved forward with an idea for a climate change and sustainability advisory board, which would provide recommendations on ways to improve the city’s sustainability efforts and address the adverse effects of climate change, in October. It was one in a series of steps by the city in 2021 to commit to addressing climate change.
Several Yakima residents spoke in support of the board at Tuesday’s meeting, and some council members voiced concerns about logistics during discussion.
Mayor Janice Deccio, Assistant Mayor Soneya Lund, and council members Patricia Byers, Danny Herrera, and Eliana Macias voted to bring the topic to a study session, while Councilmember Matt Brown voted against further discussion. Council member Holly Cousens was absent.
The date for the next conversation wasn’t set at the meeting Tuesday, but the council will discuss the scope, membership and mission of the board in a study session soon, City Manager Bob Harrison said at the meeting.
Support for the board
Coleen Anderson, Yakima resident and founder of environmental group 350 Yakima, applauded the city’s efforts to address climate change impacts and supported the creation of a sustainability committee during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting. She thanked city leaders for their past leadership in declaring a climate emergency, endorsing the federal Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, supporting the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty and joining the SAFE Cities movement to promote clean energy and reduce use of fossil fuels.
“We realize the city of Yakima has made significant sustainability efforts and we applaud that,” Anderson said.
Anderson said creating an advisory board with citizen representatives is one step toward passing climate-related policies.
“We believe that community and government working together will overcome these challenges and reach these sustainability goals as we rewrite the rules to avert a climate apocalypse,” Anderson said.
Yakima residents Phil Hoge and Robert Strader also supported the new board during public comment.
Hoge said he agreed with Anderson’s comments and appreciated the research city staff members put into the project. Interim Assistant City Manager Matthew Selby wrote a memo about the city’s past sustainability and climate change policy decisions. The memo also included recommendations from the Municipal Research and Services Center of Washington about how other Washington cities — Bainbridge Island, Issaquah, Seattle, Spokane and Tacoma — have created similar committees.
Strader raised concerns about the dangers of climate change that are already impacting the Yakima Valley, including the heat wave in 2021 and damage to local crops.
“It’s up to us as individuals and as groups to do something about it, and I’m really, really happy that you guys are approaching this and taking it seriously and wanting to go forward in a leadership position,” Strader said to the council.
Council discussion
The council discussed the logistics of a sustainability committee before deciding to revisit the topic in a study session.
Byers said the city doesn’t have the funding or staffing to manage the board.
“And beyond that, the city right now has committees we can’t even fill with people,” she said.
She recommended that concerned citizens form an independent group instead that could bring climate and sustainability research and project ideas to the city.
Brown said sustainability-related policy changes would be easier to act on if the state passed regulations and provided funding to municipalities. The city doesn’t have the resources to support the board or carry out the ideas, he said.
“For me, I would hate to say, ‘Hey, come volunteer on this thing and submit us ideas,’ and literally we can’t move on anything for you,” Brown said. “It would be a waste of our city staff time because nothing would get done, and it would be highly frustrating if I was a person volunteering on that committee.”
Brown said the city could wait until the state provides funding. He also suggested the sustainability board be a subcommittee to the planning committee, which Byers later supported.
“So much of this will involve zoning and land issues and those kinds of things,” Byers said. “I think that would be an appropriate place for this to serve as a subcommittee and to assist them.”
During the discussion period, Byers and Brown also brought up concerns about the SAFE Cities commitment, a separate resolution the council passed in June 2021, saying the movement places restrictions on things like public utilities, brings additional costs or limits to construction, and affects housing and electric grid infrastructure.
Deccio, who made the motion to bring the sustainability committee discussion to a study session, pointed out that a number of people supported the board in the public comment portion of the meeting.
“I think that it really warrants a study session, and I think there will be some funds available to us going forward,” Deccio said. “We need to actually talk about how this will look, if it’s feasible and get some input from the citizens who want to serve on this committee.”
Lund, who seconded the motion, said there were many questions about the board that still needed to be answered, and the Council should flesh it out.
At the conclusion of the discussion, Byers thanked everyone who spoke during the meeting and said she would support a study session.
“I recognize that that’s very important,” she said about community participation. “I’m just trying to think of the most efficient and effective way for this to happen within our city.”
