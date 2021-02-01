The Yakima City Council will accept live public comment for the first time in months when it meets Tuesday.
The Council approved remote public comment Jan. 19. City Hall has been closed to the public and the council has been meeting remotely since the coronavirus pandemic began last spring.
People can go to www.yakimawa.gov/council/public-comment/ to sign up to comment. Only comments regarding an item on the council’s regular meeting agenda for the day will be allowed.
People who sign up by 3 p.m. on the day of the council meeting will be called on by the Zoom host in the order forms are received. Each speaker will have 2 ½ minutes, with a total of 35 minutes allocated for comment during the meeting, according to information from the city.
Council members will not respond to or interact with speakers during the public comment period.
People also email the council at ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov, send comments to Yakima City Council, 129 N. 2nd Street, Yakima, WA 98901, or call 509-575-6050 during business hours.
Other items on the council’s agenda Monday include a legislative update, a Black History Month proclamation, a status report on traffic-calming efforts on 40th Avenue and Chestnut Street and property maintenance code revisions.
The code revisions adopt the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code, which has been adopted by Yakima County, Union Gap and Selah, and is used by many jurisdictions across the state and elsewhere.
“Some of (the city's current) codes are redundant and each has unique procedures to follow, as well as differing penalties among them,” Code Administration Manager Glenn Denman said in a news release. “The IPMC covers all the issues found in those codes, but has a single procedure and a single penalty structure to follow. The result will be a clearer, simpler code for both city staff and city residents.”
The meeting starts 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed on YPAC, Charter Spectrum channel 194, or livestreamed at www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream/.