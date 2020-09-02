The Yakima City Council will look at options to bring back public comment when it next meets Sept. 15.
Like other public bodies, the council suspended in-person public comment at meetings when coronavirus stay-home restrictions took effect this spring. Since then, councils in other cities have allowed people to participate by reading emailed comments into the record, or allowing people to call in to comment.
Mayor Patricia Byers said she’s looked at what other communities are doing, and thinks now is an appropriate time to begin exploring options.
Council member Kay Funk said she’s not in favor oral public comment when council members are social distancing at meetings. Several council members participated in Tuesday’s meeting by phone.
“Our process is already slowed down,” she said. “I think we are behind in doing city business. We have a great deal to catch up on and I want to give that our first attention.”
Council member Brad Hill said he knows public comment needs to come back at some point, it’s just a matter of when. While he knows that some people like the “theater” of giving public comment in person, the best way to get results is to send an email, he said.
Council member Soneya Lund said she is in favor of bringing back public comment if it is secure and has time limits.
“We can be creative with this … and find a way to engage the public in a way that is beneficial to everyone,” she said.
The council voted 6-0 to discuss the matter further. Council member Jason White was absent.