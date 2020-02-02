The Yakima City Council will discuss a search for a permanent city manager on Tuesday, along with questions related to switching to a strong mayor form of government.
The council was prepared to put a switch on the February ballot after receiving a request to replace the city’s council-manager form of government with a citywide elected mayor who would oversee the daily running of city affairs.
But the council voted unanimously to pull the ballot measure at its Dec. 10 meeting, when three groups sued the city over the proposal.
Proponents of the change have said they plan to request a November vote on the issue. At the council’s last meeting, Councilwoman Kay Funk said that possibility is hanging “like a specter” over the city manager search.
Council members agreed that a discussion, scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting, would help them determine how to proceed.
Also on the council’s agenda for Tuesday is an ordinance amending the 2020 budget to appropriate grant revenue.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, located at 129 N. Second St. Time has been set aside for public comment.