Yakima city staff are helping to distribute more than 95,000 masks to city residents to help get Yakima County to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.
The Yakima City Council will discuss the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic when it meets Tuesday.
The council earlier passed a directive encouraging residents to wear masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The directive does not come with penalties. Yakima County remains in Phase 1 of the state’s four-step plan because of a high case rate, transmission rate and hospitalizations.
City staff are part of a bigger effort to educate and encourage residents to wear masks through a “Mask up to Open Up” slogan. The slogan has been posted on the city’s website, social media updates, news releases, and other city publications, staff said.
Local grocery stores, businesses, churches and other organizations are helping to distribute masks.
In other mask news, the Yakima Air Terminal at McAllister Field is slated to receive 6,500 masks from FEMA within the next three to four weeks for passengers and employees who come through the airport terminal.
City staff also are looking into the possibility of holding virtual public meetings for community development, planning, and codes activities, through a platform like Zoom to help projects tabled for the past three months.
A discussion about policing also is on the agenda at the request of council members. Police Chief Matt Murray has provided information about the YPD’s use-of-force policies.
The Council also will act on a proposed ordinance that would allow cruising on all Saturdays for the months of June, July, August and September.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in watching the proceedings can tune in via the city’s Livestream at https://www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream/.