The Yakima City Council will consider making Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees at its meeting Tuesday.
June 19, or Juneteenth, is a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure all enslaved people were freed, about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
If council members pass the ordinance, it would add June 19 as a paid holiday for eligible city employees, according to the agenda.
Juneteenth became a new federal holiday in 2021, and will be a legal state paid holiday in 2022 in Washington state.
The council will meet virtually via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. The public can watch the meetings live on Y-PAC, Charter Spectrum channel 194, or by livestream on the city website.
Plan for pedestrians
The council will take public comment on the Pedestrian Master Plan. A draft plan is available on the city website. The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. Community members can register for public comment at www.yakimawa.gov/council/public-comment.
City Planning Manager Joseph Calhoun and the design consultant will present recommendations to the council, the agenda said. A final plan is expected to be adopted by the council Nov. 1.
Cremains in city parks
Council members will consider an ordinance to regulate the spreading of cremation remains in city parks.
The ordinance would require people to apply in advance to spread human cremains in city parks and pay a fee of $10. It would ensure safety and limit disruptions in park areas, the agenda said.
The city of Yakima does not have a policy regarding spreading human cremains in city parks or on city property.
Other items
In other action, the Council is scheduled to:
• Discuss the creation of a new city board to oversee sustainability efforts and the adverse effects of climate change.
• Discuss rules of procedure for the council. The council previously discussed the rules of procedure at a Sept. 14 study session.
• Hear a second quarter report for the Henry Beauchamp Community Center.
