A proposed fee increase for Parks and Recreation programs in Yakima will be considered Tuesday by the Yakima City Council.
While city officials say the department aims to keep charges as low as possible so that many community members can participate in sports or youth programs and rent city facilities, the cost of maintaining the services has increased in recent years, according to the council agenda packet.
Rising costs for goods, services and utilities and increases in the minimum wage have all contributed to that increase, it said.
To account for this, the department has proposed a fee increase for several activities and services, including field rentals, swim lessons and swimming passes, park maintenance and golf fees.
The proposal also increases the charge to participate in the Beyond the Bell after-school program from $3 per day per child to $5 per day per child. The monthly pass for the program would increase from $46 to $63 per month with the change.
The proposal increases picnic shelter rental fees by $10 for half- and full-day rentals.
The council last looked at Parks and Recreation fees in 2019 with fees last increased that year, according to the meeting materials.
The formula used by the city to set the fees considers staff wages and benefits, facility and equipment costs, program hours and the number of participants.
Zoning hearing
The council will also have a public hearing to consider a recommendation by the Yakima Planning Commission to rezone a series of properties near North 40th and Summitview avenues from low density residential use to community mixed use.
The area includes residential properties and Westpark United Methodist Church and the Westpark Christian Academy.
A recommendation from the Yakima Planning Commission to approve the request said the purpose is to allow greater flexibility to redevelop land and expand an existing commercial area.
“The intersection of 40th and Summitview is already commercial in nature. The three existing homes on 40th compound traffic at the intersection and have nonconforming driveways. Redevelopment of this corner will promote safer access to the arterial street system,” the recommendation said.
Yakima residents can comment on the recommendation Tuesday before the council approves, requests changes or denies the request.
To comment at the meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St., with remote watch options available at the city website.
