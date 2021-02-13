The Yakima City Council will discuss a program to paint crosswalks and consider a request to launch a pilot scooter program in downtown Yakima when it meets Tuesday.
The proposed crosswalk program would use Seattle’s community crosswalks program as an example. The program there allows groups to apply to showcase a neighborhood’s culture and history or just liven up an intersection “with artistic and colorful stripes.” The painting must be at a location where there is already a marked crosswalk, and must include the two standard white horizontal markings.
The scooter proposal is from Bird Scooter Inc., and would require the Council to grant an exception to a current ban on motorized scooters downtown. The company has proposed to set up 100 to 150 shared scooters for residents and visitors to rent for short trips through a mobile app, according to agenda materials.
The council also will hear an update on the legislative session and authorize an agreement with the Yakima County Development Association for a micro-enterprise grant program to help small businesses during the pandemic.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. It will air live on YPAC, Charter Spectrum channel 194, and be livestreamed at www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream/. People can comment by submitting a public comment request form by 3 p.m. Tuesday on the city’s website.