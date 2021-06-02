The Yakima City Council backed efforts to address climate change on Tuesday, calling for an end to new fossil fuel expansion and supporting clean energy.
The council voted 5-1 for a resolution that aligns Yakima with the SAFE cities movement, and calls for a global fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty. The resolution says the city strives to address climate change through future policies and legislation, commits to the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and strives to reduce greenhouse gases where feasible.
“I find it unacceptable to say ‘let’s put it off and wait longer,’” council member Brad Hill said. “Communities like ours that are heavily minority populations tend to suffer the results of climate change.”
Mayor Patricia Byers voted no. She moved to take the resolution off the agenda, which did not move forward due to lack of a second.
“When there are largely global agendas, it takes a lot of things out of the control of local community, and I think this is a program that might do that,” Byers said. “I have concerns when we start letting larger bodies make those decisions for local communities.”
Council members Holly Cousens, Kay Funk, Hill, Soneya Lund and Eliana Macias voted in favor. Jason White was absent.
Lund, who said she supports efforts to tackle climate change, expressed concern that the resolution doesn’t make policy changes.
“To hear these emails that say that addressing climate change does not represent the values of this community is a problem in itself,” Lund said. “I want to vote yes because I align with these values but also, I want to vote no because this doesn’t set policy one way or another.”
Byers said she is not confident in the community’s consensus on the issue.
“I am a person that believes when we embrace something that is global and the guidelines start coming from that level, it takes the ability out of a local jurisdiction to make that decision,” Byers said. “I believe we do the things we do best because we know our community.”
Last month, the council approved a resolution endorsing the federal Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act at the request of the Yakima Citizens Climate Lobby. Several community members spoke in favor of council action on climate change at a May 4 meeting.