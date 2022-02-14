The Yakima City Council is set to discuss an affordable housing incentive program, accept a grant for the North First Street Revitalization Project, and hold a public hearing on a five-year parks plan at its meeting Tuesday.
The $1.5 million grant for the North First Street project comes from the Transportation Improvement Board, according to the agenda. It will be used, along with a $2.1 million grant from the National Highway Freight Program, for the third phase of the project, which includes widening the roadway and adding bike lanes, curbs and gutters, sidewalks, curb ramps, illumination, and traffic signals from J Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The council also will consider an ordinance to allow affordable housing developers to apply for funds to pay for water and wastewater connections. The change is intended to help developers reduce the costs and increase the number of affordable units that are developed, according to the draft ordinance.
The council will discuss the formation of a sustainability and climate change committee, a new committee that the council decided to move forward with in October.
Community members can comment on agenda items during the public comment portion of the meeting. Register for public comment by visiting www.yakimawa.gov/council/public-comment and filling out the comment request form. People can also email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
Community members can also comment on the city’s five-year plan for parks and recreation facilities and programs during a public hearing Tuesday. The plan includes an inventory of current space and programs and goals for new projects, such as trails and swimming pools. A draft of the plan is available on the city’s website, and people can visit www.yakimawa.gov/council/upcoming-hearings for more information.
The meeting will be in a hybrid format. Anyone attending in person must wear a face covering over their mouth and nose at all times. Masks are available at the entrance to City Hall. The meeting will also be streamed live on Y-PAC, the city’s website and Spectrum Channel 194.
