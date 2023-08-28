The annual joint meeting of the Yakima City Council and Yakima school board will discuss the proposed aquatic center at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, sidewalks near schools and a potential school district building levy.
Sidewalk improvements on Powerhouse Road recently were completed near Robertson Elementary School, and the next steps in the Safe Route to Schools program will be discussed at Monday’s meeting.
The potential of one-way streets near Garfield, Hoover and Adams elementary schools also will be discussed, along with the city’s free bus passes for students 18 and younger.
Police and school officials also will update the council and school board on the Handle with Care program. Under the program, school officials are alerted when police respond to a child's home.
The joint meeting begins with a half-hour “meet and greet social” at 4:30 p.m., followed by a 5 p.m. meeting at the Yakima School District Central Services building, 104 N. Fourth Ave.
Public comments will be accepted in-person only at the beginning of the meeting, which will be livestreamed via a link on the school district website. To view, enter username board-streaming@ysd7.org and enter password yakima2020.
