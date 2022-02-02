The Yakima City Council on Tuesday rescinded a decision made in December to designate a secure parking lot east of Interstate 82 for people living in their vehicles.
City staff members recommended against the project in a memo that was included in the agenda packet and summarized at the meeting, citing costs and a need for further research. The staff found that the start-up costs for a secure parking lot would be about $600,000 and monthly operating costs would be about $25,700, the memo said.
The project was initially approved at the Dec. 7 council meeting to increase safety and security for people living in vehicles. It would have included behavior management services, fencing, lockable gates and site management and monitoring.
Council member Patricia Byers said she agrees that the cost for the project is too high to accommodate. She said the council’s approval of the plan was well intentioned but hastily made.
“I agree with staff that that is an exorbitant amount of money which we don’t have in our budget at this time, particularly for a limited number of those who are homeless in their RVs or cars right now,” Byers said.
The annual point-in-time survey identified 47 individuals living in a vehicle in Yakima County in 2021, an increase of five people since 2020. Byers said the number in Yakima specifically is closer to 13 or 15 vehicles. The staff memo said a parking lot would need to accommodate 25 to 30 vehicles.
Byers suggested the city look at other existing properties that wouldn’t require as high of a start-up cost. She also said the city could work with service providers like Camp Hope to provide parking for people living in vehicles.
Council member Matt Brown raised concerns about the city being held liable for safety issues at the parking lot and said he would prefer to continue work with local providers.
“We have people that are out there in the cold and that’s not acceptable,” Brown said. “Doing nothing is not an answer to this either.”
Assistant Mayor Soneya Lund said the council meant well with the idea but it should be walked it back. She said the city should work to support service providers.
“I think that what we do is get out of the way of our service providers and … allow them to do what it is they do,” Lund said. “That’s what we do, is support them.”
Council member Danny Herrera said services for mental health and addiction should be a priority, in addition to housing.
Byers, Brown, Lund and Herrera, along with Mayor Janice Deccio and Holly Cousens, voted to rescind the decision to designate the parking lot. Councilmember Eliana Macias was absent from the meeting.
The council will bring the discussion of parking for people living in vehicles back at a future study session.
"We probably are not going to resolve this issue immediately, but I think it needs to be an ongoing discussion," Byers said.
Comment from service providers
Camp Hope Director Mike Kay, who spoke during public comment, said managing the safety, security and wraparound services of a secure parking lot would be a barrier and those services are already provided at existing sites like Camp Hope. One property that was being considered as a site for the parking lot was adjacent to Camp Hope.
Kay said people with families living in RVs told him they wouldn’t park in the lot because of safety concerns. People living in RVs may also benefit from additional services at the site, such as water, sewer and RV hookups, he said.
“I just wanted to remind the council, the property that we’re on is your property,” Kay said about Camp Hope. “There (are) areas there for you to be able to build RV hookups into it. All the folks that were there that we spoke to said they would love something like that.”
Homeless Network of Yakima County Director Lee Murdock voiced support for the staff’s recommendation against the parking lot project and said it would be better to use the funds for homelessness prevention or rehousing strategies.
“I’m concerned that a large-scale vehicle encampment will bring additional challenges to community members living in vehicles,” she said.
Kellie Connaughton, executive director of the Yakima Greenway Foundation, said the foundation is opposed to sites within the Greenway overlay zone being considered for the project. Most of the proposed lot locations would have been subject to a land-use agreement between the Greenway and the city of Yakima, she said at the meeting.
“We, obviously, at the Greenway feel there’s much better solutions to try and discuss than putting a temporary or even a permanent RV lot next to a very popular public space (such) as the Yakima Greenway,” she said during public comment.
Connaughton, who is also a member of the Homeless Network’s executive committee, said the parking lot is both expensive and temporary.
“This is not a solution to a much bigger issue that we need to address comprehensively in our community, and we are doing that as a team, along with you, the county and the service providers,” she said.
