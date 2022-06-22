The city building at North Eighth Street in downtown Yakima is now the Yakima Convention and Event Center.
The Yakima City Council approved the change by resolution at a business meeting Tuesday.
The Public Facilities District Board, which operates the convention center, recently recommended the change to bring attention to residents and event planners that the convention center has the ability to host multiple types of events, from weddings and quincean᷉eras to banquets and nonprofit events.
Yakima Valley Tourism President John Cooper said the change will also allow the center to update its website, marketing materials and sign outside the facility.
“It's a good time to change it, and I think it will help us increase the amount of activity in the center, reminding community members it’s more than just for conventions,” he said at the meeting.
(1) comment
What was it named before?
Log in to reply
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.