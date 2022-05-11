The Yakima City Council has rescinded the policy that allows guest flags to be flown at city buildings to honor heritage months, awards, accomplishments or groups.
The policy, adopted in 2020, allowed flags or banners to be flown permanently or temporarily with the issuance of a federal, state or mayoral proclamation, according to the ordinance.
Council member Patricia Byers said the policy becomes an issue when multiple parties request to fly a flag at the same time. That issue came up recently, she said, when the city received two guest flag requests for June, one from Yakima Pride and one from Yakima Valley Alliance.
“It puts us in a position of having to pick a winner and a loser and opens the city up to a potential lawsuit,” Byers said at a council study session Tuesday. “I just think it’s an unwise thing to do (and) an unnecessary door to open.”
The Facebook page for the Yakima Valley Alliance describes the group as a political organization. The page doesn’t state a mission, but the most recent posts show opposition to COVID-19-related mask and vaccine mandates and support for conservative political candidates. The group endorsed conservative-leaning local candidates in last fall’s election, including Councilmember Matt Brown.
Kenton Gartrell, one of the founding board members for the organization, said the Yakima Valley Alliance is a citizen group committed to community service such as volunteering with local homeless service providers and churches and hosting free events. The alliance is also helping to develop a Libertarian Party chapter in Yakima but isn’t singular to any one political party, Gartrell said.
Yakima Pride is a nonprofit organization that supports the LGBTQ community in Yakima through outreach, events and advocacy. The group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The city of Yakima has flown the Pride flag over City Hall during the month of June, also known as Pride month, since the flag policy was put in place in 2020. The council first agreed to fly the flag that celebrates LGBTQ rights over City Hall in June 2020 and then again in June 2021.
Byers said she opposed the flag policy when it was first approved by council because it turns city property into a public forum.
She and Brown also raised concerns related to a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. The ruling said the city of Boston violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist when it denied his request to fly a Christian flag outside City Hall.
“I think this is just a wise decision on the council’s part to not open us up for huge litigation,” Brown said.
Council member Holly Cousens said she supported rescinding the policy to make it fair and equitable.
“We really just don’t want to be in the position of having to choose one organization over another. It’s not a position that the city would take,” Cousens said.
The council agreed to rescind the policy unanimously at the Tuesday study session. Final action can be taken on an item during a study session if the item is included on the meeting agenda.
“What this does is it no longer makes it a public forum,” Byers said. “It makes it just, you know, government flags over government buildings.”
The U.S., Washington state and Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flags will continue to fly outside City Hall.
