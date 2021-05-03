The Yakima City Council will encourage everyone to get a coronavirus vaccine when it meets in regular session Tuesday.
The council will consider a proclamation that encourages all adults to be safely vaccinated as soon as possible. COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone age 16 and older, and the Yakima Valley has a readily available supply that’s been boosted by doses from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
More than 50,000 Yakima Valley residents have already received at least one dose, but 140,000 adults need to receive the vaccine to reach herd immunity, the proclamation says.
The FEMA vaccine site at State Fair Park in Yakima is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily, and shots are free.
Other items on the agenda:
• The city’s affordable housing plan; a work session is planned for May 25.
• A new policy that will allow nonprofit and community groups to apply for a right-of-way-use permit to paint crosswalks.
• A proposal from Pheasants Forever to distribute a pollinator seed mix designed for the Yakima Valley’s semi-arid environment in an area by the Yakima water treatment facility that was burned and would be visible from Interstate 82.
• A presentation from Northwest Harvest about a new Yakima campus.
• Proclamations recognizing foster care month, mental health month and missing and unidentified persons awareness month.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be conducted on Zoom. It will air live at 5:30 p.m. on Y-PAC and Charter Spectrum Channel 194, and will be streamed live on the city's website. To comment, submit a comment form before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Directions are available on the city’s website at www.yakimawa.gov/council/public-comment.