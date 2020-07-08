The Yakima City Council decided Wednesday to start negotiations with Robert Harrison to be Yakima’s next city manager.
Harrison was Renton’s chief administrative officer from 2018 until May of this year and served as Issaquah city administrator for eight years.
The council, staff and community members interviewed four finalists for the position: Harrison; Dick McKinley, public works director in Paso Robles, Calif.; Alex Meyerhoff, Yakima interim city manager; and Dave Zabell, who has been Pasco’s city manager since 2014.
The next steps are for the city to complete a background check and negotiate a contract.
Harrison, who is Hispanic, said a focus on community inclusion is important. He highlighted previous efforts to increase census response and noted the city of Renton chose to hang an LGBTQ Pride flag near city hall.
He added that building strong partnerships with community leaders and groups can help when difficult situations arise — such as those related to policing and community relationships.
Harrison also said the city manager’s relationship to the council is one of partnership, where the council has oversight but the city manager gives guidance. He stressed open communication and strong leadership. He said a city manager should be ethical and engaged with both staff and the community, with relationships based on mutual respect and understanding.
He added that his experience with economic development and financial management make him a good candidate for the city manager role.
“I would be a strong leader for your city,” he said during his interview with the Council on Wednesday. “I have the skill set and the desire to work with all of you and make a difference for Yakima.”
Before serving in Renton, Harrison was the city administrator in Issaquah (2010-18), city manager in Wyoming, Ohio, city administrator/clerk/treasurer in Mosinee, Wisconsin (1996-98), and assistant to the city administrator in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin (1995-96). Harrison said several of his job transitions resulted after new mayors took over and appointed new city administrators of their choice.
Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Harrison said he would continue to look at using funding from the federal COVID-19 relief act to help small businesses survive the pandemic’s repercussions. He also would focus on education to help the community understand why wearing masks in public is important.
The council voted 5-1 for staff to start negotiations with Harrison for the permanent city manager role after Wednesday’s interviews, with Holly Cousens, Soneya Lund, Kay Funk, Eliana Macias and Brad Hill voting yes. Mayor Patricia Byers voted no. Councilman Jason White was absent.
Byers, in a follow up call, said she had been prepared to narrow the pool down to two finalists but had wanted more time to make the final selection.
“I voted no because I was not ready to make a decision,” she said. “I’m not against the selection. I just wanted more time. But it was the will of the council to move forward, and so we will.”
Prior to that vote, the finalists answered questions from community and senior staff panels on Tuesday, followed by interviews with the council on Wednesday. The interviews and vote took place via online video conferencing. The council interviews were broadcast live on the city’s website and Y-PAC.
Candidates answered the same 15 questions, which related to their strengths and skills and their previous experiences with budgeting, managing conflict and ethical dilemmas, and promoting inclusion. Candidates also answered questions about how they would approach community policing and the financial repercussions from COVID-19.
Moore, the city’s last permanent city manager, received a base salary of about $178,000. With benefits, he netted more than $226,000 a year.
Below is a summary of responses from the other candidates.
DICK MCKINLEY
Before joining the city of Paso Robles, California, as public works director in 2015, McKinley served in the same role in Surprise, Arizona (2013-14), Tacoma (2009-13), Bellingham (2001-09), and Walla Walla (1994-2001).
McKinley said he and his wife moved out of Arizona to escape the heat. He said that while the couple enjoys living in California, he wants to step into a city manager role and also wants to get back to Washington.
McKinley said a city manager should provide comprehensive information and guidance to the council and be someone the council could approach with questions. He said he would also be interested in working with council members individually to help them accomplish their visions for the city.
McKinley stressed the importance of good customer service and open communication with city residents.
He said that communication is especially important during difficult conversations, such as surrounding policing issues. McKinley said that calm conversations and opportunities to allow people to peacefully voice their concerns is more effective than calling out SWAT teams.
McKinley said those who have worked for in the past have called him a “financial genius.” He said his financial management skills would be one of the greatest assets he would bring to the position.
“I figure out constantly how to make things better,” he said. “I would really love to come work for you.”
ALEX MEYERHOFF
Meyerhoff was hired as Yakima’s interim city manager in October 2019. He served as city manager/executive director for the cities of San Fernando, (2017-19), Hemet (2016-17) and Holtville, California (2011-14); and director of planning and economic development for a private architectural firm in Palm Springs (2008-11).
Meyerhoff said he left several of his former positions to advance to positions with increased responsibility. He said he sees a city manager’s role as that of a facilitator, who brings policy direction to the council while acting as a team player and mentor. He described his management style as “pretty formal” and noted he would hold city employees accountable.
Meyerhoff said his priorities would include fiscal responsibility, aggressive economic development opportunities, and building and growing partnerships.
Meyerhoff said the Yakima Police Department has done a good job in the community, with no community-initiated complaints of inappropriate use of force or discrimination since Police Chief Matt Murray started with the city May 1.
Regarding COVID-19, Meyerhoff noted city staff already have instituted a hiring freeze and also ended non-essential travel for the time being to help reduce the city’s expenses.
Meyerhoff said he would bring strong budgeting and social and community engagement skills to the position if selected. He said he would like to be part of the growth he anticipates the city will see in the next five to seven years.
“I have a can-do attitude. I am approachable,” he said. “I’ve made good inroads in the community in the short time I’ve been here.”
DAVE ZABELL
Zabell has been Pasco’s city manager since 2014. Before that, he served as city manager in Fife (2011-14), assistant city manager in Yakima (2005-11), public works director in Bothell, and city administrator in Marysville (1993-2000).
The Yakima City Council added Zabell to the pool of finalists after Thomas Hutka of Florida withdrew from the process Monday.
Zabell left his first position as a city manager after eight years to seek out “new horizons and new challenges.” He said he enjoyed his time in Yakima and got to work on several major projects, including the ongoing East-West Corridor project, but wanted to return to a city manager role.
He said he is happy working in Pasco but wants to return to Yakima.
“Yakima has some untapped potential that I would like to help unlock,” he said.
If selected, Zabell said his priority regarding the pandemic would be getting students back to school and helping businesses re-open, with a focus on education, making personal protective equipment accessible, and continuing with federal CARES Act relief funding opportunities.
Zabell also mentioned “business re-opening kits” with floor decals for social distancing, signage, face masks and plexiglass coverings, which he said the city could possibly distribute to businesses to help them reopen in compliance with the state’s mandates.
Zabell described himself as an approachable, decisive, good humored but focused leader who would focus on community outreach if selected.
“In me you would have an experienced professional,” he said. “I have a passion for public service and I truly believe in our democracy at the local level.”