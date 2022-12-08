The Yakima City Council has temporarily paused its plan for paid parking in Yakima’s downtown, giving downtown business owners a chance to propose alternatives to fund needed improvements.
A split council moved ahead with paid parking at a study session in October, adopting the plan to fund needed upgrades to infrastructure downtown, such as repaving or reconstructing the parking lots and streets, fixing uneven sidewalks, and planting trees and other landscaping.
The council approved the plan, but parking rates and zones had not yet been set.
After hearing 10 downtown business owners voice opposition to paid parking at a meeting Tuesday and receiving written comments from other community members since the decision, the council reconsidered and unanimously decided to give downtown business owners six months to propose an alternative plan.
Business concerns
Among those commenting Tuesday was Jamie Burns, owner of Drink’n Games at 509 W. Yakima Ave.
She said her business is being affected by changing spending habits in the wake of the pandemic, inflation and the upcoming increase in minimum wage in January. Patrons are affected by those same issues and others, like rising housing costs, she said.
“It’s not singular hits. It’s all kind of as a collective hitting all of us, not only as business owners but also the people that are going to be paying to park,” she said. “What’s going to happen if we lose the downtown buzz that we’ve worked so hard to build?”
The business owners who spoke provided a range of potential solutions, from looking for grants to make improvements to implementing a dining or tourism fee at businesses or restaurants downtown.
Joe Mann, owner of Ron’s Coins and Collectibles and about 20 total properties downtown, said he and others understand the maintenance that needs to be done, “but we think there's other ways of doing this, and so we'd like to sit down and talk and maybe try and find out some of those other ways if we could.”
He recommended implementing a Local Improvement District, a way of financing needed capital improvements, but said that’s only one of the possible options.
Corie Ratliff, owner of Mama Corie’s Kitchen at 114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way, said she was there to revitalize downtown.
“We have created a warming, open environment for community to come in, to be able to eat, to take out, to do whatever … but if we don't have parking downtown, or we charge people for parking downtown, it’s going to drive (away) those people that come for the experience of our homemade food,” she said. “I want to find another solution. Let us help you be a part of the solution in our downtown.”
Council action
The move by the council Tuesday postponed the first reading of an ordinance creating a Parking Services Fund, putting it off for six months to allow time to assess other options.
The fund would house revenues from city owned lots, street parking and monthly parking permits. It would also be used for expenditures related to paid parking plan and parking management system previously approved by council, including parking enforcement, debt service on parking kiosks and stations, and capital improvements in the parking zone, according to a memo to council from Finance Director Jennifer Ferrer-Santa Ines.
Establishing a separate fund would ensure that revenue collected from parking would only be used according to the guidelines set by council, she said in the memo.
City Manager Bob Harrison said the city was hoping to get the final parking evaluation by April, and creating the fund was part of that, but he said there’s nothing wrong with more conversation about the topic.
“We are, as someone mentioned, talking about substantial revenue and costs and investment that needs to be done,” he said. “The comment was made last time, no one wants to charge for parking but we’ve got to find some way to pay for the infrastructure. … If six months will help us accomplish that, I think that would be fine.”
Council member Patricia Byers commended business owners for coming to the meeting and being willing to help be part of the solution.
“I think there were a lot of good ideas presented tonight and we need to take the time to look at them as an alternative to the huge investment we're talking about right now,” Byers said at the meeting.
Deputy Mayor Soneya Lund agreed, but asked that the time limit be added so the issue isn’t continually pushed back.
“I've always said things like, ‘If you want something done, you put a group of business owners together and they will get it done,’” she said at the meeting. “So I think now this is like, put my money where my mouth is. So I would support pushing a pause on this and allowing these business owners and their group to work out a plan.”
The council unanimously agreed to put the first reading on pause for six months to review other potential solutions to fund capital improvements downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.