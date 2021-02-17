Yakima’s Arts Commission has been asked to come up with guidelines for painted crosswalks in neighborhoods.
The Yakima Council on Tuesday unanimously agreed to put the arts commission in charge of guidelines for a crosswalk artwork program. Council members pointed to Seattle’s community crosswalks program as an example. That program allows groups to apply to showcase a neighborhood’s culture or history with artistic paintings and designs.
The city of Seattle’s program started in 2015 with 11 crosswalks painted in rainbow colors for Pride week, and has expanded to highlight other neighborhoods and cultures. The crosswalks must include the two standard horizontal markings and can only be installed at controlled intersections with a traffic signal or other device.
Council members said they were open to the idea of community groups painting crosswalks, but the city doesn’t have funding for the artwork and the groups would need to pay for it.
Council member Soneya Lund said it would be something that organizations could pay to have done.
"We would allow it in our city ordinances, put it through the Arts Commission, but you would have to raise the money to do it,” she said.
Council member Brad Hill said the groups also would need to commit to maintain the crosswalk.
Assistant Mayor Holly Cousens said Council member Jason White previously brought up the idea of painting streets as a way to help revitalize neighborhoods and spur economic development during planning for North First Street improvements. White has not attended council meetings for months.
City Public Works Director Scott Schafer said a specific type of paint needs to be used to meet road standards. He estimated the cost of painting a city crosswalk at about $10,000.