A proposal to cut city funding for future fireworks shows in Yakima wasn't well received by the Yakima City Council on Tuesday.
Potential budget cuts to the city administration, city clerk and community relations departments were discussed during a study session at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, and the loudest verbal fireworks were over the potential elimination of city support for special events.
Each year, the city and Yakima County contribute $15,000 each toward the annual Fourth of July fireworks show at State Fair Park. It is part of the $80,000 in the city manager’s budget which goes toward “special event support.”
Other items in the fund include $35,000 for Viva La Musica concert series, another $20,000 for other Miller Park concerts and $10,000 to support and promote various Downtown Association of Yakima events.
All of this special event funding, along with $10,000 to support the Yakima Arts Commission, would be eliminated under the budget cuts presented Tuesday by City Manager Bob Harrison and Assistant City Manager Rosylen Oglesby.
Harrison stressed that the city’s contribution to this year’s fireworks show, which happens Tuesday, already has been paid.
“We’re not happy about cutting (funding) for fireworks, but the budget cuts have to come from somewhere,” Harrison said.
As Yakima seeks to reduce its expenditures by 2025, every city department receiving general fund money is required to submit 10% budget cut proposals.
The other major administration budget cut would be elimination of the grant writer position, which would save $81,000. Those duties would be merged with the economic development service assistant position, Oglesby said.
Combined with the special event and arts commission cuts, the administration would trim $171,606, or 13% of its current budget.
Council member objections
None of the six City Council members attending Tuesday’s meeting were enthusiastic about the fireworks funding being eliminated, either, and suggested Harrison and Oglesby could look elsewhere.
“I think (the fireworks) are a great family event, and it’s great that we can partner with the county on that,” council member Holly Cousens said. “We can’t cut all the fun out of the community.”
Council member Patricia Byers said the city should check with the Yakima County commissioners and state fair board before changing any of its support for the fireworks.
Council member Soneya Lund said she would fight the arts commission budget cut, because without the city’s annual support, the work of many downtown business owners and residents to establish the downtown creative district would go to waste.
“If we don’t cut the arts commission (funding) and don’t cut the fireworks, that’s $25,000 we need to eliminate somewhere else,” council member Matt Brown added.
Harrison suggested that the city’s $213,000 annual support for DAY, which is 25% of the downtown association’s budget, could be trimmed back by $25,000 with the downtown business community asked to make up the difference.
“I would support that rather than cutting these other items (arts commission and fireworks),” Mayor Janice Deccio said.
Byers doubted that asking businesses to support city-sponsored events, hosted by DAY or elsewhere in the city, was not a reliable replacement for potential city budget reductions.
“I think the idea that the business community is going to support more and more and more is not realistic,” she added.
Oglesby said the Viva La Musica and concert support money could possibly come out of a different department's budget, such as parks and recreation, rather than the city administration.
Harrison said his department would take the council’s comments into account and come back with a list of recommended budget cuts in August.
“We’re not making any final decisions tonight,” he added.
Other possible budget cuts
Also presenting potential budget cuts on Tuesday were the city’s IT Services department, the city clerk’s office and the community relations department.
Proposed cuts in the latter two departments would be leaving a vacant position unfilled, although that would reduce the number and efficiency of services offered to the public.
“I’ve worked for the city for 31 years, and this (budget reductions) isn’t new,” said Randy Beehler, the city’s communications and public affairs director. “But it does, over time, degrade what we’re able to do.”
Beehler said his department has been unable to fill one of its five staff positions, which has meant less photo and video content for the city’s website and social media outlets. His department’s funding mostly comes from the franchise fees cable TV systems and other utilities pay to lease or rent space on the city’s right-of-ways.
Leaving the community outreach specialist position open would save $88,000, he said, enough to provide slightly more than a 10% budget reduction.
Since May, city departments include police, fire, the SunComm dispatch center and community development have presented proposed budget cuts to the council during study sessions.
Many of these cuts have been to personnel, either vacant positions which would remain unfilled or layoffs. The latter could include the elimination of 12 firefighter positions and the closing of Fire Station 92, at 7707 Tieton Drive – cutbacks which could be avoided if additional revenue from voter-approved tax levies were obtained.
Tuesday’s meeting was the fourth of seven budget review study sessions, all of which presented proposals to cut 10% from each department funded by the city’s general fund. That fund, which pays for the majority of city services, is projected to run a deficit beginning in 2025.
The next City Council budget study session, covering public works, parks and recreation and streets/traffic, is 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, in Room G at the Yakima Convention and Event Center.
