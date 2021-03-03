Two weeks after approving a pilot project that would have put motorized rental scooters downtown, the Yakima City Council acknowledged skeptical public sentiment and rescinded the idea Tuesday.
On Feb. 16, responding to interest from the Bird Rides and Lime e-scooter companies, the council unanimously voted to issue a request for proposals for a pilot program that would have given one of the companies downtown Yakima's scooter rights, including an exemption to the existing ban on motorized scooters downtown. Bird Rides had suggested between 100 and 150 scooters in its initial proposal. But public response was almost uniformly against the idea, Mayor Patricia Byers said Tuesday, before voting to rescind the request for proposals.
“Since our discussion about the RFPs, we’ve gotten multiple emails, I’ve gotten a couple of phone calls — nobody in favor of moving ahead with this," she said.
Council Member Holly Cousens, who made the motion to reverse the previous decision, began by thanking the companies for expressing interest and said she wouldn't rule out downtown scooters somewhere down the line.
“It may be a good idea for the future, but it isn’t now," she said. "I don’t think it’s the right time to spend city resources on this project. But I do want to thank them for bringing it forward and thank the public that have reached out to us with their concerns. We have similar concerns, at least I do, as a council member.”
Liability issues were a concern back at the Feb. 16 meeting. At the time, City Attorney Sara Watkins said the company providing the rental scooters would be liable for injuries or damage caused by the scooters, though a rider could be liable in some situations, and the city could be liable if there’s an issue with street conditions, like a pothole. Council Member Soneya Lund, who had enthusiastically supported the idea at that meeting, had rethought her support by Tuesday because of potential city liability.
“I don’t want to be the council that tells new business, ‘No, they can’t be here,’" Lund said. "But we don’t live in a personal responsibility type world anymore. We live in a litigious world."
There were also questions about whether the scooters were needed in the first place.
"We're not a large city in terms of spread, through our downtown area," Byers said.