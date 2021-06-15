The Yakima City Council voted to purchase 57 new patrol vehicles for the Yakima Police Department on Tuesday night.
The purchase comes with a $4.6 million price tag, with each vehicle costing $81,680.
The motion was passed with one objection from council member Eliana Macias.
“We are just not ranking well when it comes to statistics, particularly in terms of crime, and I think that this is a reasonable response,” council member Brad Hill said. “Clearly, having adequate vehicles is obviously a necessity.”
All 57 vehicles will be fully outfitted with new dash cameras, radios and police equipment. City Manager Bob Harrison said that based on initial calculations, the city has sufficient funds for the purchase through money available from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The purchase of new police vehicles was not included in the 2021 budget. In the future, the city hopes to contribute to an equipment replacement fund so the city will have sufficient cash to purchase new vehicles when the police cars need to be replaced again, Harrison said.
Next week is the deadline to purchase the new police vehicles and order them for 2021. The vehicles have a tentative delivery date of four months after the purchase date.
“The only concern I have is that we’ve heard quite a bit about delays with ships being delayed as part of the pandemic,” Harrison said. “Four months is what’s in the bid specs, but we would anticipate that might be slightly delayed based on what happens in the manufacturing process.”
The new in-dash camera system the department is purchasing for the vehicles has the ability to pair with police body cameras.
The Yakima police are not exploring the implementation of body cameras, however the vehicles will have body-camera capability should the city decide to purchase them in the future, Yakima Chief of Police Matthew Murray said.
Council member Holly Cousens said the cost of police body cameras came with other concerns that should also merit consideration.
“It’s still an issue for funding as far as for the body cams, but also public record requests and privacy issues,” Cousens said.