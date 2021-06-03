Committee appointments

The Yakima Council plans to discuss the procedures for council appointments to governing boards when it meets June 15.

The request for discussion came from Council member Kay Funk. The council’s committee appointment procedures were last updated in 2016.

The issue first came up in a council discussion last month about appointments to YakCorps, the Yakima Consortium for Regional Public Safety, but it also involves other issues, including health board representation, Funk said.

Mayor Patricia Byers said the discussion is a reasonable request, and is applicable to all boards, commissions and committees involved in city business.

“The entities on which Council members may choose to serve have their own legal obligations to establish their own by-laws and that includes the responsibilities of the Board and Board members,” Byers said in an email. “If a Council member serves on that Board, they have a further obligation to meet the by-laws of that organization as well.”