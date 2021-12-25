The terms of three Yakima City Council representatives are coming to a close this December in time for three new councilmembers-elect to take their place.
Kay Funk in District 4, Brad Hill in District 6 and Jason White in District 2 were elected to the council in 2017 and have served through several changes in key city staff, annual budget reviews and the COVID-19 pandemic. Janice Deccio, Matt Brown and Danny Herrera will take their places beginning Jan. 4.
Mayor Patricia Byers recognized the exiting council members’ accomplishments at the Dec. 14 council meeting.
Byers said Funk used her time on council to address homelessness; economic development; equity, diversity and inclusion; and public safety. Funk was elected to the Yakima City Council after a career as a family doctor.
“Councilmember Funk brought her considerable professional knowledge to bear in advocating for more transparency regarding hospital finances by lobbying the Legislature to make changes in reporting requirements,” Byers said.
Funk and her husband will be moving to San Mateo, Calif., in the new year to be nearer to family.
Byers said Hill addressed homelessness, transportation infrastructure, economic development, public safety and community integration during his time on council.
Hill had a military career and is the director of the Fort Simcoe Job Corps.
Hill said he was proud of the county’s budgeting efforts to increase the city’s reserve funds.
“I feel the city is in a much better place than we were four years ago in that respect,” Hill said at the meeting.
Hill also said he was appreciative of getting to know and work with the women on the council and city staff members.
“Through my term, I think the most distinct honor has been serving with the over 700 city employees, each and every one of them,” Hill said.
Byers said White was involved in addressing public safety, community integration and gang violence during his time representing District 2.
“Councilmember White has been a strong advocate for small business owners, who he described many times as the backbone of the community’s economy,” Byers said. “A small business owner himself, Councilman White urged the city to improve processes for local family-owned businesses to allow them to grow and to thrive.”
White did not attend the final regular business meeting of his four-year term and has not regularly participated in council meetings since June 2020, though he continues to collect his monthly stipend from the city. Yakima voters approved an attendance requirement for council members in November.
The Yakima Herald-Republic interviewed Funk as her term came to a close. Hill and White did not respond to requests to participate.
What is the most important project or piece of legislation the Yakima City Council has developed or passed during your term?
Funk said she is excited about the new sustainability committee and the anaerobic digester project. The city is applying for grant money to fund the project, which would use micro-organisms to break down organic waste.
Funk said she was also proud of the work the council has done with the truth and reconciliation discussion that started in 2020 and the transparency of the Yakima Police Department.
“I think that our police department is doing a great job with race relations and with their primary task,” Funk said. “Our conversations did give us some opportunities to develop data and improve that and put us in a good position for next steps.”
What issues still need to be addressed by the council? How should the next council undertake those projects?
“I was very frustrated about the lack of progress in affordable housing and the lack of progress in homelessness,” Funk said.
Funk said the homelessness action plan has no genuine options for low-cost housing.
“I think that what would help get these terribly vulnerable people off the city streets and into a safer situation would be a personal space with a lockable door,” she said. “There are multiple models available, but that is nowhere a part of our five-year homeless plan.”
She said she is pleased the city will be providing facilities for people experiencing homelessness by designating a parking lot where people who are living in their cars can safely park.
Funk said she is also concerned about the ability of the Yakima City Council, city staff and other offices to work together. She said the next council should work to improve communication between the county, city, Homeless Network and other groups that are controlling disbursements of housing-related funds.
“Right now, we don’t have enough reporting,” Funk said. “They need to be held accountable in that way.”
Was time used effectively in council meetings? Are there any aspects of the meeting process that could be improved?
“The first two years that I was on council, the meeting process was dreadful and chaotic,” Funk said. “Mayor Byers has done a much better job keeping the meetings on track with the correct parliamentary procedure.”
The council meetings are usually where the council finalizes plans, authorizes them and takes accountability for its decisions, Funk said.
“Everything that comes to the council meeting has to be pre-processed and worked out in order to use the council time efficiently,” Funk said.
She said there should be a system of accountability so council members can monitor progress and how projects flow through the system.
What advice do you have for the incoming council members?
“The important thing is to keep the process honest,” Funk said. “Transparency is always good. Accountability is always good. Facts are always good. Angry discussion and venting feelings? Very bad.”
Funk said COVID-19 relief and infrastructure funds will offer great opportunities to fund projects, and she said the use of those funds should be monitored closely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.