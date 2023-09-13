Yakima City Council member Patricia Byers will have a community forum from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Chuck Austin Place, 1630 S. 16th Ave., in the facility’s Flex Room.
Light refreshments will be served during the forum.
Byers, who represents Council District 3, expects public safety, traffic, road construction, economic development and other issues to be raised during the forum. City staff members will be at the forum to address questions and provide information on specific projects and policies.
