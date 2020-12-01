190509-yh-news-stateofyakima-2.jpg
District 4 Yakima Council member Kay Funk said Tuesday she will not be seeking reelection in 2021.

Funk made a brief announcement at the start of the council’s regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, when she said her decision was “entirely family-driven.” She and her husband are planning to move to California in the upcoming year to be closer to family.

Funk said she was announcing her decision early to hopefully attract a good pool of talented applicants for the seat.

Council member Holly Cousens said it was an honor to serve with Funk and that she appreciated the early announcement to encourage a “good crop” to run for the position. Mayor Patricia Byers also thanked Funk for her service.

Funk’s current term ends Dec. 31, 2021.

