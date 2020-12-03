Kay Funk said she is looking forward to spending more time with her grandchildren when she steps down from the Yakima City Council at the end of 2021. But she’s also looking forward to accomplishing more Yakima-related business before then.
Funk announced Tuesday she does not plan to run for reelection for the District 4 seat next year. She and her husband are planning to move to California to be closer to their family and grandchildren. Her term on the council ends on Dec. 31, 2021.
“We have had a great life here,” she said. “This was a great place to live and raise our two sons. They got a great education here at Davis High School. But now my son has a high-tech job in the Bay area, with two boys who are 5 and 1, and they need us to be there for them.”
Council member Brad Hill, who represents District 6, also has said he does not plan to run for reelection. District 2 Council member Jason White, who has missed multiple council meetings this year, also will be up for election in 2021. Filing for local office is open from May 17-21.
Funk’s time on the council hasn’t all been smooth sailing. She was censured by fellow council members and temporarily removed from her committee seats for a few months in 2019.
More to do
Until her term is up, Funk says she plans to be integrally involved in the city’s campaign to educate residents about its high-quality tap water and to encourage residents to stop drinking bottled water. She also plans to be involved in continued discussions about affordable housing.
“I am very disappointed that in the past three years where we’ve talked about affordable housing as an urgent priority, there has been very little progress,” she said.
The state’s 1% cap on property tax rate increases, which doesn’t keep up with annual cost-of-living increases, also remains a “big problem” for city revenues, Funk said. She wants to help educate residents about the importance of a levy’s positive impact for city programs, including public safety.
Funk, a retired physician, also is closely monitoring Yakima’s hospital system. And in her remaining time on council, Funk said she will continue to be a champion for science.
“Science is not a preference, like your favorite color is green or blue,” she said. “Science is a method for determining truth.”
Funk said she chose to give early notice of her decision to step down next year to attract a larger pool of qualified people to run for the seat.
She wants candidates to understand that the job involves “a lot of information and research” for minimal pay. She hopes her replacement will bring a servant-leader mindset to the position and will be someone who will focus on bringing people together, rather than creating polarization.
“We really need people who are conscientious and careful,” she said. “We’ve made positive progress in our procedures, and we need to keep moving forward.”
Funk added that she is grateful for having had the chance to serve the city as a council member.
“Making good choices is hard, and time consuming, but it’s been rewarding,” she said. “It’s given me the opportunity to have a lot of interesting conversations and to have influence in important decisions.”