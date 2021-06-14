The Yakima City Council will consider the purchase of 57 new police vehicles when it meets Tuesday.
The total cost of the new vehicles would be $4.6 million. The city expects to have sufficient revenue to cover the cost through the American Rescue Plan, according to the council agenda materials. It would replace the entire fleet of patrol cars.
The purchase would go through the state's contract vehicle purchasing system.
In other action, council members will hear a presentation about a regional fire authority by Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham, and consider whether to move forward with a feasibility study.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. It will air live on YPAC, Charter Spectrum channel 194, and be livestreamed at www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream/.
People can comment by submitting a request form by 3 p.m. Tuesday on the city’s website.