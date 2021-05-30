The Yakima City Council will discuss the possibility of selling city-owned land for housing development when it meets Tuesday.
The city has been working on a housing plan with a goal of increasing the housing supply, providing more diverse housing choices and creating homeownership opportunities for low-income households. A public hearing on the plan is planned Tuesday.
A report from city staff recommended that 10 small lots could be sold for housing development. The proposed parcels of land owned by the city range from 0.15 acres to 5.7 acres and have assessed values ranging from $14,800 to $136,000.
Any purchase and sale agreements could come back to the City Council for approval.
City staff members also recommended soliciting proposals for housing development on three other city owned sites downtown.
In other action, Police Chief Matthew Murray and police Capt. Shawn Boyle will give a report about street racing in Yakima.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. It will air live on YPAC, Charter Spectrum channel 194, and be livestreamed at www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream/.
People can comment by submitting a public comment request form by 3 p.m. Tuesday on the city’s website.