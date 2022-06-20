The city building at North Eighth Street in downtown Yakima could soon be called the Yakima Convention and Event Center.
The Yakima City Council will consider the name change for the Yakima Convention Center at a business meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Public Facilities District Board, which operates the convention center, unanimously recommended the name change at a recent meeting, said general manager Connie Upton and Yakima Valley Tourism President John Cooper in a memo to the city. The memo was included in the council agenda packet.
Adding “event” to the name brings attention to the community that the facility is a space for more than just conventions, they said.
The center plays host to banquets, weddings, board retreats, fundraisers, exhibitions, car shows, quincean᷉eras, service club meetings, ceremonies and more, with 240-260 single-day events each year before the COVID-19 pandemic, the memo said. Upton and Cooper said those events are vital to the success of the center.
“Changing the name not only acknowledges the many roles of the facility, but it could also help in attracting new business,” Upton and Cooper said in the memo.
The center is the fourth largest in the state after an 18,000-square-foot addition was completed in 2021.
The council meeting will be held via Zoom and in person at City Hall, 129 N. Second St. It will also be streamed live to the city’s website.
To register for public comment, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment.
