Soon, Yakima youths might not have to pay to use Yakima Transit.
The city is looking at opting into a state program that replaces lost youth revenues for transit agencies that provide fare-free service to individuals ages 18 and younger. The program is funded by the Move Ahead Washington transportation package passed by the Legislature this year.
Public Works Director Scott Schafer said approval by the Yakima City Council is the final step needed to adopt the program. The council will consider updating Yakima Transit rates and fares to reflect the change at its meeting Tuesday.
If approved, those 18 and younger will be able to ride the fixed route bus service, the Yakima-Ellensburg Commuter and Dial-A-Ride paratransit service for free beginning Oct. 1.
Eligible riders would have to show their Yakima Transit Youth Card, which can be obtained for free at the Yakima Transit Center (South Fourth and Walnut streets) or at Public Works (2301 Fruitvale Blvd.). Riders would also be able to show a current school photo ID, valid government ID or birth certificate to receive free fare.
According to materials in the council agenda packet, youth fares account for about 27% of Yakima Transit’s fare revenues and about 3% of total revenues.
Schafer estimated the state program would provide about $240,000 for the city, equal to or greater than revenues lost by the change.
Also at the council meeting Tuesday:
• The Code Administration Division will update the council on vacant buildings that are fire damaged, condemned or dangerous.
According to a memo included in the council agenda packet, 16 of the 28 identified properties have complied with requests to repair or demolish the structures.
The code division sent 21 notices to property owners during the second quarter of 2022.
• The council will consider signing a letter welcoming and recognizing the importance of refugees to the U.S.
The Refugee Advocacy Lab and partners are authoring a nonpartisan letter to President Joe Biden, requesting he rebuild and resource a refugee resettlement program in 2023.
State and local elected leaders can sign on to the letter ahead of an Aug. 29 deadline.
• The council will also discuss the city manager review process.
People can comment during the meeting by visiting bit.ly/YHRcomment and filling out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St., with remote watch options available at the city website.
