The Yakima City Council will explore the possibility of integrating mental health support with crisis response using American Rescue Plan funds.
Council Member Kay Funk presented five proposals Tuesday to the council to target the homelessness and substance abuse in Yakima. Three parts of Funk’s proposed program involve addressing mental health challenges for those experiencing homelessness, including a human services department to manage homeless funds, funding mental health professionals for crisis response and purchasing two paramedic-led emergency response vehicles.
Funk’s other two proposals call for a medication assistance treatment for substance use disorder in the city jail and providing home detention options.
The council unanimously agreed to evaluate options with staff.
“This needs to go outside the box because the box we in this country keep our mental health, addiction and homelessness problems in is very dysfunctional,” Funk said. “It’s like the weather: everybody talks about it, and no one does anything about it. We can make some changes in the way we provide assistance to people who need assistance.”
Funk said she was distressed by the death of Tiffany Eubanks in police protective custody last summer. Eubanks, a 33-year old Black woman experiencing homelessness, taken to the hospital by police after she was found walking in and out of traffic in downtown Yakima. She became unresponsive inside the patrol car while the officer went to seek help inside the hospital and died 10 hours later of methamphetamine toxicity on June 3, according to follow-up reports.
Eubanks' situation required the expertise of a mental health crisis responder and a paramedic, but neither resource was available to her at the time, Funk said.
Funding
Council member Holly Cousens and Mayor Patricia Byers were concerned the program would not be sustainable using one-time federal American Rescue Plan funds. The funding in response to COVID-19 has provided $130 billion for local governments. Funk said the city of Yakima has $27 million available to allocate to a program.
City Manager Bob Harrison has been working with Funk to determine potential resources to fund the project.
“The proposal doesn’t have a full number on it, (so) it’s hard to say where it would fit overall in the categories,” Harrison said. “But we think there could be some benefit in what council member Funk has proposed. We just still need to figure out what the cost will be.”
Cousens suggested requesting funds from the local homeless housing and assistance program. A portion of the $500,000 funds can be used by the city for a number of purposes, including activities to reduce or prevent homelessness.
Council member Soneya Lund was against using the local homeless assistance money, since the funds would be allocated away from existing partnerships.
“It’s too daunting of a task for $500,000,” Lund said. “It’s a huge ask of the city, it’s a huge ask of everybody involved and it’s also not for much. All it does is upset the partnerships we’ve created with other homeless networks.”
One project funded by this money is the operations of Camp Hope, a low-barrier emergency homeless shelter for men, women, and families experiencing homelessness.
Pilot program
Cousens said she would be in favor of doing a one-year pilot program with one or two of Funk’s five proposed items. Byers agreed and said she wants to ensure that they identify the city’s needs and appropriately address them.
Byers said the proposal to include medication assistance treatment in city jail might not be feasible since many people who experience serious issues are quickly moved from city jail to county jail, where there is an existing medication assistance treatment program.
Funk agreed, saying her proposal is still in the early stages of consideration.
“There is really a lot of research that needs to be done in terms of quantifying these problems,” Funk said.