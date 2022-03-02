The Yakima City Council will reopen the application process for a vacant seat on the Planning Commission.
Council members said Tuesday they received an abundance of emails and phone calls about the open seat after the nominating committee, made up of Matt Brown, Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens, recommended Kenton Gartrell for the position.
Gartrell, one of two applicants for the seat, is a past candidate for public office. He ran unsuccessfully for a position on the Yakima school board in 2021 and a position on the Yakima City Council in 2019.
During the 2019 election, Gartrell flipped off people during a confrontation at a bar with a supporter of his then-opponent. After the election, he made harsh attacks on local political figures on his Facebook page.
The Yakima School District gave Gartrell a warning after an incident with staff at Nob Hill Elementary School over masks on the first day of school and cautioned him that similar behavior in the future could result in a no-trespass order that would ban him from all school district property.
Gartrell is a local business owner, and he has been active in local political groups.
Cousens said during the Tuesday meeting that Gartrell’s responses in the interview aligned with the vision of the Planning Commission and he knew the expectation of the role. He also brought forward new ideas, she said.
Brown said Gartrell was knowledgeable and read documentation ahead of the interview.
"I did recognize that Kenton … he had a lot of ideas for Yakima, a lot of ideas that I really believe are vital to our community," Brown said.
But the full council decided not to fill the open position Tuesday. Instead, the application process will reopen with a deadline of March 31.
Cousens said it’s often difficult to find people to apply for the volunteer positions, but she said a number of people who wrote in about the recommendation said they would be interested in applying for the spot.
“We encourage you to come and apply,” Cousens said. “We want good candidates. We want people that are knowledgeable that want to serve the city.”
Cousens also encouraged Gartrell and the other applicant, Wyatt Marchand, to reapply. Marchand is a senior data analyst for the Yakima Training Center and has a degree in geography from Central Washington University.
Gartrell, who spoke during public comment, said he probably would not reapply for the position, though he said he might look into applying for other boards and commissions in the future. He said this was his second time applying to join the Planning Commission, and he thanked the council for considering him.
“We're all here in this community. We're all here to build this community. That's the primary goal of volunteering for such committees,” Gartrell said. “I would like to encourage the council to move forward on some of the ideas that I gave them.”
The decision to restart the process followed a failed motion to appoint Gartrell to the position. The motion failed 2-5 with Byers and Brown voting in favor.
Byers said restarting the process was a good decision.
“We really want people who are interested in volunteering for our community and service to apply, so I'd be very happy to reopen the process and take new applicants,” Byers said.
Council members will learn more about the city’s boards and commissions at the future study session, the council decided. Assistant Mayor Soneya Lund said knowing what each of the boards and commissions are about would be useful.
“Then we can help promote people applying for these positions so that we get really qualified applicants for these committees or these commissions because they are really, really important,” Lund said.
The planning commission is a citizen board that gives recommendations to the city and council on items related to long-term planning, growth and development, zoning ordinances and land use matters. Applicants must be residents of Yakima or owners of a business or property in Yakima. Applications are available at www.yakimawa.gov/council/boards-commissions.
