The Yakima City Council voted unanimously Monday to increase the refuse tax, but the cost won’t immediately be passed to customers.
The funds generated from the tax increase, about $425,000, will be used to support the Clean City Program. The program was started in 2019 to clean trash, graffiti and litter in public spaces and coordinate neighborhood cleanup events. The program also supports the Yakima Police Department in enforcing unlawful camping policies for people experiencing homelessness.
The council authorized an increase of funding to the Clean City Program in mid-October. The refuse tax increase will cover the $423,500 increase requested by the council. The funds will be used for increased police presence, trash cleanup, additional legal staff members, and enhanced code enforcement and outreach for people experiencing homelessness.
City Finance Director Jennifer Ferrer-Santa Ines said the council will decide at a later date whether to pass on the increase to customers. The tax will be in effect for the utility providers in 30 days, the ordinance said.
If the increase is eventually passed to customers, users with a 32-gallon cart would pay an additional $1.30 a month, or $15.60 each year, Public Works Director Scott Schafer said at an earlier meeting. Users with a 96-gallon cart would pay an additional $1.50 a month, or $18 a year. Users with yard waste would pay an additional $1.15 a month, or $9.20 a year.
The council considered an increase to the stormwater tax, but it did not receive the required five votes.
Council members Kay Funk, Brad Hill, Soneya Lund and Eliana Macias voted to pass the stormwater tax. Mayor Patricia Byers and Assistant Mayor Holly Cousens voted against the tax. Councilmember Jason White was absent.
The council approved a separate increase in the customer cost for waste removal services last year. Customers will see a 3.5% increase in the cost for waste removal services each year through 2025. That hike is helping pay for increases in Yakima County landfill tipping fees and operational costs.
Property tax levy
The City Council also considered a 1% property tax increase, but it did not receive the required five votes.
Hill, Lund, Macias and Cousens voted to pass the tax increase. Byers and Funk voted against the increase. White was absent.
The council directed city staff to change the language in the two property tax ordinances to reflect that the property tax rate is not increasing.
Funk said the ordinances actually describe a tax decrease.
“It’s a substantial fall in the levy rate, and it’s a fall in real dollars, and it’s a small increase in the adjusted dollars that property owners paid last year,” she said.
Finance director Ferrer-Santa Ines said the levy rate decreases as home valuations increase. The collection rate will decrease from $2.53 per $1,000 to a projected $2.32 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, she said. It is a decrease of $0.21 per $1,000.
The council will consider the revised ordinances at a future meeting. The property tax levy is considered by the council each year, and the city has to provide the information to the county by Nov. 30. The city is allowed a 1% increase annually without going to voters.
Other items
The council reviewed a list of legislative priorities at the state and federal level. The city recommended prioritizing legislation that supports COVID-19 recovery, housing and homelessness programs, health care, and lowered rates of gang crime, violent crime and domestic violence. The council supported many of the priorities, but directed city staff to narrow and better prioritize the list.
The council authorized a grant agreement with the Federal Transit Administration to provide funding assistance for six fixed-route transit buses, according to the agenda. The $2,880,000 grant, which was awarded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, will be used to purchase six 35-foot, low-floor transit buses as part of Yakima Transit’s capital vehicle replacement plan.
The council also adopted the Pedestrian Master Plan. The plan considers community input and makes recommendations for a safer and more complete system of sidewalks and crossings in Yakima. The plan can be viewed on the city’s website.
The council also approved a school resource officer agreement between the Yakima Police Department and the Yakima School District. The agreement applies retroactively beginning July 1 and continues through the 2021-22 school year.
