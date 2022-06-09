The Yakima City Council decided to keep a position on the Community Integration Committee open after some council members recommended Kenton Gartrell for the seat.
The Council Nominating Committee, made up of Council members Matt Brown, Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens, met June 2 to recommend appointees to several Yakima boards and commissions and unanimously recommended Gartrell for one of four vacant seats on the committee.
The Community Integration Committee evaluates city policies for their impact on integration and equity. It also makes recommendations to improve the community’s sense of belonging, increase civic engagement and assist council on specific projects.
Committee members must be city residents and appointments should include varied community perspectives and reflect the demographics of the city, including historically underrepresented communities, according to the city website.
Gartrell, a local business owner and past candidate for public office, was recommended for a position on the Yakima Planning Commission earlier this year, but the council kept that position open after receiving a number of emails and phone calls from community members.
Council decision
On Tuesday, the council voted 5-2 against approving Gartrell’s appointment to the Community Integration Committee. Mayor Janice Deccio, Deputy Mayor Soneya Lund and Council members Danny Herrera, Eliana Macias and Cousens voted against approving the recommendation. Byers and Brown voted in favor.
Gartrell has been active in local political groups and ran for a position on the Yakima school board in 2021 and a position on the Yakima City Council in 2019 but lost both races.
During the 2019 election, Gartrell flipped off people during a confrontation at a bar with a supporter of his then-opponent. After the election, he made harsh attacks on local political figures on his Facebook page. He was temporarily suspended from his refereeing duties by Washington Youth Soccer for making inappropriate comments to a female referee in 2015.
In 2021, the Yakima School District gave Gartrell a warning after an incident with staff at Nob Hill Elementary School over masks on the first day of school and cautioned him that similar behavior in the future could result in a no-trespass order that would ban him from all school district property.
Byers said at the meeting that the nominating committee interviewed Gartrell for the position and he was willing to volunteer his time.
“He has applied to be on several different boards, and I think that if somebody has a different opinion than you or a different political idea, different persuasion anyway, that is not a reason to block somebody who really wants to serve this community,” she said.
Herrera said before the vote that he wanted the positive work environment of the committee to be preserved.
“I do know a lot of members of the Community Integration Committee even from before I was on City Council,” he said. “I know they work very coordinatedly, and it’s a productive and positive working environment. I just want that to be preserved.”
Gartrell said in an email Wednesday that the city deserves better representation and he hopes the council will rethink things moving forward.
“The council’s decision to discriminate against me and my diverse mixed family continues to speak volumes to all families looking to better their understanding of city government and trying to make this a better place,” he said.
He said he won’t apply to more city boards and commissions.
“(I) will be choosing to process, raise my kids, and enjoy our lovely Yakima Valley,” Gartrell said.
All other appointment recommendations considered Tuesday were approved by the full council.
Encouraging others to applyAfter the vote, Cousens encouraged people to apply for the Community Integration Committee position and other available spots, including youth positions. The Community Integration Committee, Parks and Recreation Commission and Sustainable Yakima Committee all have youth positions available for people ages 16-22.
“It’s a great way to have your ideas heard, to get change within your city and policies made,” she said. “It’s just a great way to get involved, and I encourage all of you to do so.”
Applications and other information about city boards and commissions are available at https://bit.ly/YHRboards.
Here are the other community members newly appointed to city boards and commissions:
- Community Integration Committee: Dori Peralta Baker, Giovanni Severino and Natalie McClendon.
- Henry Beauchamp Community Center Advisory Committee: Donna Janovitch, Trisha Williams and Analilia Nunez.
- Planning Commission: Mary Place, Leanne Hughes-Mickel and Frieda Stephens.
- Public Facilities District Board: Margaret Luera.
- Tree City USA Board: Jheri Ketchum and Daniel Layton.
